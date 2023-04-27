Poem by Papa Ray on Independence Anniversary of Sierra Leone

Today, April 27th is the 62nd anniversary of the independence Sierra Leone from British colonial rule.
Here is a poem on the occasion by Sierra Leonean poet Raymond de’Souza George, popularly known as Papa Ray (photo) :
Today, April 27th is the 62nd anniversary of the independence Sierra Leone from British colonial rule.
Here is a poem on the occasion by Sierra Leonean poet Raymond de’Souza George, popularly known as Papa Ray (photo) :
Today, April 27th is the 62nd anniversary of the independence Sierra Leone from British colonial rule. Here is a poem on the occasion by Sierra Leonean (...)
Salone News | 1 minute ago | 0 views
In Memoriam 35th Anniversary of a dearly loved brother, Mamud Sesay, who died in London, England, 25th April, 1988. My dear brother, it has been 35 (...)
Salone News | yesterday | 303 views
Public education on Public Education: Sierra Leone passes progressive education law By Dr. David Sengeh, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary (...)
Salone News | 2 days ago | 634 views
19 April | 401 views
12 April | 642 views
27 March | 916 views
8 March | 694 views
4 March | 752 views
26 April | 460 views
26 April | 244 views
25 April | 634 views
23 April | 512 views
25 April | 303 views
24 April | 486 views
23 April | 708 views
Comments