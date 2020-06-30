PM’s remarks on ongoing COVID-19 updates

Prime Minister’s remarks on ongoing COVID-19 updates

June 29, 2020

Ottawa, Ontario

Hello everyone.

Since the beginning of the crisis, our government has been focused on keeping Canadians safe and making sure people are supported during this challenging time.

And as we move into the summer, this work continues.

While we’ve made good progress over the past few months, the virus remains a very serious threat to our health.

And with parts of the economy shut down for many months, a lot of people need help getting back on their feet. So, we’re going to continue helping in every way we can.

Our government has launched new programs and made new investments to help businesses reopen safely, get people back on the job, and lay the groundwork for our economy to come roaring back.

If you own a business and you’re struggling with cash flow, you can get a loan through the Canada Emergency Business Account to bridge to better times.

If you’re a student or a recent grad looking for a job, we’ve created thousands of new work placements through Canada Summer Jobs and the Student Work Placement Program.

And if you’re an employer and you need help to bring back your staff, the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is there for you through this summer.

In every part of the country, business owners are stepping up and hiring back their staff, from Brooks Signs in Brantford, Ontario to Anchor D Guiding & Outfitting in Turner Valley, Alberta.

And moving forward, our government will help even more businesses bring back their workers.

Over the past few weeks, life has slowly started returning to normal, and that’s good news for all of us.

But with it also comes new challenges.

Our government continues to follow the situation closely and listen to Canadians.

People want programs that respond to their needs and realities.

The federal government intends to extend the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance by another month and we’re working with the provinces and territories to do just that.

This program is helping thousands of small businesses across the country save on rent.

We know that many business owners are struggling with cash flow right now, so we’re working on a solution.

With summer officially here, I know a lot of people are wondering what to expect for the coming months.

So, this afternoon, Dr. Tam and Dr. Njoo will release the latest public health modelling.

We’ll have more details then, but here’s the main takeaway from these projections.

After a very challenging spring, things are continuing to move in the right direction.

We still have some hot spots in some parts of the country, but nationally, the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths is declining over time.

And that’s because Canadians are doing their part.

You took this seriously. You followed public health instructions, and made sacrifices, so we could get this virus under control.

Over the coming weeks, we’re going to keep regularly updating Canadians on how this virus is progressing, as we have since the beginning of this crisis, including with the latest numbers continuing to be published every single day.

As we move into this new phase however, Dr. Tam, Dr. Njoo, and I will provide an update on the pandemic a few times a week, instead of every day, when we have briefings or information to share.

I want to stress though, that while we’re on the right track, the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet.

As we start to reopen parts of the economy, we must continue to follow local public health guidelines to keep each other safe.

With Canada Day right around the corner, we have another busy week ahead of us.

In addition to our ongoing response to COVID-19, the new NAFTA will come into force on Wednesday.

With trade between NAFTA members valued at nearly $1.5 trillion in 2018, we can’t overstate how vital it is to maintain free and fair trade between our three countries.

Millions of jobs depend on a strong and stable relationship with our partners.

This deal secures access to the North American market for our business owners, entrepreneurs, and consumers.

It removes uncertainty for our manufacturers, our investors, and our workers.

This deal is good for Canada and good for Canadians.