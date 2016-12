By Mallam Osman Sankoh, Sierra Leone Writers Series.

Our new author’s temperature goes haywire in Freetown as he receives his debut novel, We’re not our Fathers.

Someone help me control this young man.

He is going all over with his book. I am told he has refused to eat today.

Joseph, please eat because you have just started writing. We are here to let you reach your compatriots and the entire world.

At SLWS, we bring happiness to our authors.

And we are all happy.