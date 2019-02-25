Phodei Ibrahim Sheriff is new MBSSE Communications Specialist

The Communications Unit of the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) has officially received its Communications Specialist Mr. Phodei Ibrahim Sheriff (first from right in photo).

. On his first official day at work, Mr. Sheriff was received by the Manager of the Free Quality Education (FQE) radio, Mr. Bami Anthony who took his new boss round the Communications office. Mr. Anthony introduced Mr. Sheriff to the volunteer staff who operate the radio. Mr. Anthony further took Mr. Sheriff on a tour of the radio installations including the editing room, the recording room, the live broadcast room and the discussion room. The soon-to-be TV broadcast room is also under works.

Mr. Phodei Ibrahim Sheriff, who stated that he was currently observing and listening expressed his admiration for the office organization, commitment of the volunteer staff and the managerial skills of Mr. Anthony. Mr. Sheriff stated that his job is to oversee communications at the MBSSE especially with a focus on the FQE. He stated the electronic media is pivotal in promoting and propagating the implementation of the FQE to Sierra Leoneans and the global partners. He emphasized that in order that the people of Sierra Leone understand whether the President’s flagship program of FQE is succeeding or not, that the communications unit at the MBSSE plays an important role in providing that information. M Sheriff stated that his approach to work is open door policy and a family oriented work environment. He however emphasized on the importance of delivering results. He stated that he will be meticulous in seeing that employees are assigned responsibilities and will make follow ups on how people are performing their jobs. He stressed on the fact that if people are paid for a certain job performance, that such job must be performed.

Mr. Phodei Ibrahim Sheriff assured staff that many possibilities are on the horizon for the communications unit. He assured them of hardware, software and application support that enhances their jobs. He encouraged all to remain continue to dedicate and commit themselves to their jobs and make all media departments within the Communications Unit leader in mass media in Sierra Leone, and to ensure that every Sierra Leonean is provided the opportunity to hear and see our programs from across the country.

Credit: MBSSE