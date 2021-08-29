Salone News

Philadelphia: New SLPPNA executive inaugurated

1 hour ago | 51 views

By Our Reporter

The new North America executive of the ruling political party in Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) was inaugurated by no less a person as Dr. Prince Harding (photo), the National Chairman of the party who flew from from Freetown, the Sierra Leonean capital for the event in Philadelphia, USA.

Dr. Harding, a veteran politician of over 40 years’ experience, stressed the importance party unity and loyalty in his remarks. Dr. Harding was a Chemistry lecturer at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, before going into politics.

Here are videos on the event courtesy of the SLPPNA:

