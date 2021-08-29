Philadelphia: New SLPPNA executive inaugurated

By Our Reporter

The new North America executive of the ruling political party in Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) was inaugurated by no less a person as Dr. Prince Harding (photo), the National Chairman of the party who flew from from Freetown, the Sierra Leonean capital for the event in Philadelphia, USA.

Dr. Harding, a veteran politician of over 40 years’ experience, stressed the importance party unity and loyalty in his remarks. Dr. Harding was a Chemistry lecturer at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, before going into politics.

Here are videos on the event courtesy of the SLPPNA: