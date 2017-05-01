People’s Foundation For Humanity Development’s training programs in Sierra Leone

Contributed

Women In Ministry International (WIMI), were among 91 women who completed our quarterly workshop and Financial Literacy Training conducted by People’s Foundation for Humanity Development.

The women were from Eastern and Western Freetown localities. Two of the trainers were from West African Rice Company (WARC) Sierra Leone, originally from Argentina. All of the women were very excited and greatly learned a lot about Argentina and women in other parts of the world.

The topic of the training session was "The Importance of Women’s Role in a multi-tasked-Working Business Environment and Agricultural sector."

The Financial Literacy Training was conducted by ECOBANK Sierra Leone. The ladies learned about banking, financial management, savings, investments etc. The workshop was very beneficial in fulfilling part of our goal of our women empowerment and community development programs that can be profitable and aid in relieving hunger, poverty and ignorance. All of the ladies received their Certificates of Participation with pride.

People’s Foundation for Humanity Development whose motto is Empowering for Self Reliance.”is a Non-Governmental Organisation registered in both Atlanta, Georgia and Freetown, Sierra Leone, as People’s Foundation for Humanity Development (PFHD) (PFHD).

PFHD is headquartered in Atlanta Georgia, United States of America (USA), with a subsidiary office in Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa.

Established in October 2009, as Dr. Lauretta Will Education Foundation Inc. PFHD works with children, women and youths in Sierra Leone to holistically address issues affecting their livelihood including their education, health and self-reliance.

The founding member, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, started the Foundation in partnership with her sons, based on strong convictions to lift children, youths and women out of vulnerability and poverty. PFHD has been transformed into a conglomerate organization comprising of core demographic programs including:

 WIMI (Women In Ministry International)

 YIMI (Youth In Ministry International)

 DLWEF (Dr. Lauretta Will Educational Foundation)

Empowering women through Skills Training. Financial Literacy Training sponsored by ECOBANK SIERRA LEONE on April 18th. and 19th. 2017 at the office of PFHD for women in Western Freetown and at VEM in Kissy for Eastern Freetown participants. Certificates were issued upon completion of the training.

Mr. Samai Bureh, one of ECOBANK Manager, Ms. Maria Basavilbaso and Ms. Mariangeles Staffa from WARC (West Africa Rice The WARC Foundation is a Sierra Leone-registered non-governmental organization (NGO) that attempts to improve basic living standards through empowering local communities to solve their

problems and meet their needs. It was established and is now managed by the West Africa Rice Company.

55 excited participants from Western Freetown from Ogufarm, Bangofarm, Funkia and Lumley communities.

Samai Bureh, a Manager from ECOBANK conducted the Financial Literacy Training covering topics on Money Management, Banking, Investments, Savings, Group dynamics like By-Laws, Criteria for Opening account, Dividends vs Seed Money, Micro-Financing.

Mrs. Augusta Sankoh (left) also trained women on Savings and Shareholder Investments, and increased community awareness, prevention, reporting, and care for victims of Gender Based Violence. Pastor Augusta Momo (right) led prayers and songs with the women

Two groups of women from Eastern Freetown, Kissy (VEM and LIMBA groups) completed their own training on Thursday, April 19, 2017

Dr. Lauretta Sillah introduced two of the trainers, Ms. Maria Basavilbaso and Ms. Mariangeles Staffa from WARC (West Africa Rice) They spoke on Importance of women in the Agricultural Sector, Agricultural Skills for Women, specially with babies. At conclusión, women were asked to draw the main ideas that they got from the workshop.

Some ladies mesmerized to learn about the importance of banking, investments and savings business

People’s Foundation will continue to invite these types of experts to train and empower WIMI, YIMI and DLWEF women, youths and students in Sierra Leone. Ms. Maria Basavilbaso from WARC Foundation and Mariangeles Staffa from WARC Limited.

People’s Foundation for Humanity Development presented a Certificate of Appreciation to ECOBANK for an awesome training of the WIMI Women.

Kumba Jah of WIMI Oglefarm receives her Certificate at the end of the training.

Agnes Quee WIMI Bangofarm receives her own certificate. 55 others got certificates as well.

Women In Ministry International (WIMI) Founder/President, Pastor Kemi Searcy and Women Leaders from the USA and Liberia with Graduates from Women Empowerment Conference in December 2016

Programmes

 Women In Ministry International (WIMI) for Empowerment of Women and Gender Equality

 Youths In Ministry International (YIMI) for Empowerment and Youth Entrepreneurship

 Dr. Lauretta Will Educational Foundation for Life Skills Training and Education

In fulfillment of our Vision and Mission, PFHD will function as part of Sierra Leone’s National Strategies for Social Transformation and Livelihood Rebuilding (SLTR) of vulnerable Women and Youth.

Vision:

Our Vision is to build a conducive social and economic environment to train and develop vulnerable women and youths while promoting moral and social values in underprivileged communities in Sierra Leone.

Mission Statement

Our mission is to train while advocating for developmental opportunities for underprivileged women, youths and children in both urban and rural communities to become self reliance through training and sensitizations to fight against poverty, illiteracy, and violence against vulnerable women, youths and children in order to reach their highest potential and destinies.

Activities

• Women Empowerment and Gender Equality

• Youth Entrepreneurship

• Life Skills Training and Education

• Health and Sanitation

• Community Development

• Child Protection and Human Rights

• Environmental Awareness

• Agriculture

• Advocacy

PFHD CEO Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah honoured with the Engineers Without Borders

In Mattru Jong, Sierra Leone for completion for WatSan Project including Solar-

Powered, Water Well, Solar Light installations and Toilet facilities for 1,800 staff

and students at Centennial Secondary School, Mattru Jong, Sierra Leone. Jan, 2017

Dr. Lauretta Will Education Foundation donates hundreds of textbooks,

School supplies and Teaching Materials to Cardiff Elementary School at

Hill Station, Freetown, Nov, 2016

WIMI International President, Pastor Kemi Searcy and team from USA and Liberia were welcomed by Sierra Leone’s First Lady, Mrs. Sia Nyama Koroma, Dec, 2016. WIMI delegation made a courtesy call to share the WIMIVision. The team was warmly welcomed to Sierra Leone.

PFHD CEO Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah visits some WIMI women at the Funkia Wharf

in assessment of WIMI Women’ s Empowerment programs. March, 2017.

YIMI’s National Youth Leader, Gibrilla Rogers calls on youths

during the YIMI Youth Awareness and Sensitization Meeting,January, 2017

YIMI Sponsored a Football Match between the KrooTown Road Community and the Grey Bush Community, Freetown which ended in a tie each team scoring 2 goals each. Dr Sillah posed with Teams. Feb, 2017

YIMI organized a successful Jogging Parade to sensitized youths to

introduce the Vision and Mission. Over 500 youths jogged, danced

and marched from Krootown Rd to Aberdeen Beach, Freetown Jan 8, 2017

Janet Sillah, staff of DLWEF organizes school supplies during donation of disaster

relief materials including toiletories, sanitation products, toys, School

supplies and children’s books at the Heaven’s Home Orphanage, Waterloo, Freetown. 2015

Leaders and Founding Members

Pastor Kemi Searcy, President and Founder of Women In Ministry International (WIMI)Pastor Kemi Searcy is a recognized and highly respected pastor, teacher, prayer warrior, and founder and president of Women in Ministry International (WIMI). She is also the co-pastor of the thriving, multi-racial, multi-generational, nondenominational Fresh House of Worship in Montgomery, AL. Sister Kemi, as her members and friends so affectionately call her, is known and loved as a woman with a heart after God and a tremendous love for His people Her walk is characterized by a passionate desire to touch the heart of God through extravagant worship, powerful prayer, and a passionate pursuit to lead others into a deeper relationship with the Bridegroom, Jesus Christ. Her life is exemplified by the slogan, “to know Him and to make Him known.” Sister Kemi is a native of Ghana, West Africa, which adds an international flavor to her ministry to people of all walks of life.

Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, CEO and Founder of People’s Foundation For Humanity Development

Dr Lauretta Will Sillah, who was born and raised in Sierra Leone, has lived in Atlanta Georgia with her family for over thirty years. Having majored in Information Technology with both her Bachelor of Science and Masters from Devry University and Devry Keller Graduate School of Management respectively, Lauretta also majored in a Doctorate of Business Administration in management, with a minor in International Business from Argosy University, Sarasota, Florida.

Dr Will Sillah is an ordained minister at Fresh Anointing House of Worship, Montgomery, Alabama and has served as Principal of the Institute of Advanced Management and Technology (IAMTECH) in Sierra Leone. She has lived her life with strong principles surrounding the need to give back to the community that raised and educated her.

