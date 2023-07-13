Parliament: APC ’s Mohamed Bangura sworn in

Mohamed Bangura (photo), a prominent member of the main opposition party, the All People’s Congress (APC) has been sworn as a member of the 6th parliament in Freetown today.

In an interview he said he had been elected by his people in Karene district in the north of Sierra Leone to go and serve them in parliament.

Unconfirmed social media "Breaking News" state that the APC has expelled Mohamed for "ant-party activities’. This action by the APC, if true, has the tendency to ignite a legal and ethnic war within the APC.

More APC elected MPs are expected to be sworn in , in he coming days and weeks according to some very reliable sources.

After the recent elections, the APC had ordered it’s elected officials not to take part in any form of governance until their demands are met. Many people including the American ambassador David Reimer had pleaded with them to abandon that stance.

Some political pundits on social media are claiming the APC is using their elected officials as bargaining chips. Many APC supporters have vehemently denied this, emphasizing they are only fighting for democracy in Sierra Leone..

The APC leader, Samura Kamara, has a very serious four million dollars court case coming up soon in the High Court of Sierra Leone.