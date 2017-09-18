Paopa executive members take over SLPP

By Our Correspondent

As we predicted in our report on Saturday, the new SLPP executive to lead the party to the 2018 elections is packed with supporters of retired brigadier Julius Maada Bio , commonly known as Paopas.

Bio himself (seen in photo in white with his wife Fatima) is scheduled to be "crowned" presidential candidate and party leader in Freetown, the capital, Freetown. As a matter of fact Bio has been acting as defacto party leader for several years now with his photograph boldly displayed at the national party office in Freetown.

A notable absence in this team is Dr. Abass Bundu, a veteran politician who was regional chairman. He withdrew from the race before the convention.

1. Chairman and Leader (vacant before we went to press)

2. Deputy Chairman and Leader (vacant before we went to press)

3.Umaru Napoleon Koroma: Secretary general .(East)

4.Sheku Lexmond Koroma: Deputy secretary general (South)

5. Manso Dumbuya: regional western area vice chairman.

6. Hon. Suluku: vice chairman South (South)

7. Hon. Philip Tondorneh: vice chairman East (east)

8. Abu Abu: vice chairman North (North)

9. Lahai Leema - publicity secretary elect.(East)

10. Musa Moiguah- YG elect.(South)

11. Emerson Kamara YG secretary elect.(North)

12. Jimmy B Songa- Organising Secretary elect.(South)

13. Rex Bonapha Dpt organising secretary elect.(East)

14. Fatmata Sawaneh - Women’s Leader elect.(East)

15. Fatmata Bockarie - Dpt women’s leader elect.(East)

16. Lawyer Berewa Legal adviser 1 (south)

17. Eke Halloway legal adviser 2

(south)

18. Hindolo M. Gevao Legal adviser 3

(South)

19. Dr JD Rogers Financial secretary.(South)

20. Martha Kanagbou - Treasurer (south)

21. Mohamed F. Sheriff- internal auditor (south)

21. Rev. Dwight French -Chaplin (south)

22. Alhaji M. N. Koroma- Imam (...?)

23. Alhaji M. B Fadika- Trustee West (urban) (West)

24. Frederick A.S. Walker- Trustee west (Rural) (West)

25. Sidi B. Sowa - Trustee South 1 (south)

26. Luretia M. Sheriff-Trustee South 2

(South)

27. Alhaji M.L. Kallon-Trustee East 1 (East)

28. Agnes K.Sebba - Trustee East 2 (East)

29. Alusine Fofanah- Trustee North 1 (north)

30. Alie Badara Kamara-TrusteeNorth2 (north)

Here is a video clip of part of the proceedings at the Kenema convention on Saturday: