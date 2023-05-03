Over the weekend, with my co-director Peter Simon Shankunkuli, we paid a courtesy call to Ambassador John Simbachawene, Tanzanian High Commissioner to Kenya, to brief him on the preparations for the Africa Football Business Summit 2023, including the merger with Tanzania Football Summit.

We also discussed the joint bid for AFCON 2027 by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and how the three countries can leverage the Summit to engage stakeholders across the continent and abroad to ensure a successful bid and hosting of the African football showpiece.

Ambassador Simbachawene assured us of his Mission’s support in organising the Summit.

Credit: Brian Wesaala