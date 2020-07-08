Orman and Lusine doing very well at Youth Ministry

In empowering youths to take responsible positions in government, at the age of 32 years, Mohamed Orman Bangura (centre in photo with cap) was President Bio’s youngest cabinet appointment as Minister of Youth Affairs when he came to power in 2018.

According to Freetown’s Satellite newspaper, Orman and his equally youthful deputy Lusine Kallon are credited with having turned the Youth ministry from a moribund demoralized outfit into a beehive of viable youth economic empowerment activities that include building of modern car wash facilities across the length and breadth of the Western Area to gainfully employ youths.

Youths in riverine communities have also been empowered with building of 70 boats and providing them with outboard machines and fishing gears that has impacted the lives of nearly 1, 500 families.

Currently, the Youth ministry is actively involved in establishing chiefdom youth farms in Tonkolili, Kenema and other districts.

In its continued drive to empower youths, the ministry has provided two motor bikes for each district youth council for easy facilitation of youth activities.

The ministry has also rolled out a youth entrepreneurship program that will grant young traders the opportunity to access between USD5, 000 and USD10, 000 to establish or grow their businesses.

These and many more such youth empowerment projects continue to be rolled out by the Youth ministry under the dynamic leadership of Orman Bangura and his able bodied deputy Lusine Kallon.