Opinion is not enough in journalism

Collecting sensitive information like bank statements and dumping them in the public domain is not enough journalism but just what it is : Dumping. I think it is also playing Julian Assange or Edward Snowden.

Even Assange and Snowdon looked for credible journalists and handed over their huge collections to them for investigation. Why are Sierra Leoneans being fed this charade? Africanist Press must learn to talk to the other side.

Why not call the Chief Minister and others? I am sure they have something to say. But yet they were given no chance.

President Julius Maada Bio (photo) and his government are being inundated by unfair journalism. Talk to them, Africanist Press. They will not and cannot bite you.

What a shame.