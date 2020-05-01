On the APC press release

Opinion

By Abdulai Braima

Following the recent violent disturbances at Pademba Road Prisons, the APC has come out with a “Press Release” that is not just reckless in content but which has “guilty as charged” stuffed into every word of every sentence.

And talking about “sentence” it is unquestionably disgraceful to see a national party come out with a press statement so awfully replete with grammatical errors. But let me spare you the hassle of going through “the video footages that... show videos” and the misplaced “aspersions” that should be “allegations” or the many school-boyish errors that are a uniformed measure of this latest script penned by the Ali Baba cultists.

Honestly, the lousy lines call into question the sanity of the writer who made so bold to sign himself as “Dr” at the end of that release.

But yes, this is NOT about sentence structure or punctuation errors. Definitely not, otherwise we would spend another decade just moving through the grammatical holes created by a party that completely destroyed our rightly revered educational status. That is what you end up with when you have deranged morons like Adebayor and Gibril Bangura as the best that the APC can offer.

But this is much more serious than hailing a cursed “Mammy Cuss” Moron as the demented voice of a national political party.

There is a far more serious issue here. The APC is making brazen and totally unfounded allegations against the government. An allegation that is dangerous and a direct echo of a frivolous audio that had been earlier circulated by a known APC operative, Maria, posing as a “journalist”, sensationally claiming that “Presidential Guards and other security personnel rained live bullets on the prisoners and the prison officers.” What an outrageous fabrication to be garnered from frivolous public media forums!

And the very next sentence of the Tolongbo Press Statement (after mischievously passing their misguided verdict) shamefully begins with “WITHOUT PREJUDICE to any of the CONFLICTING REPORTS so far received.” Can anyone beat that tail twist?

APC (or whoever wrote this trash) know fully well that all the hired thugs that were caught in relation to this incident are going to be rigorously questioned. In fact some started talking even before they were asked. So apportioning “ownership” to any of these thugs is not going to stop them singing to the mountains. The TRUTH will come out, anyhow. Why the panic amongst the Tolongbo top echelons? If the thugs are not yours we will soon know who sent them to burn and kill. Just stay calm, if you can.

Alas, the APC has become so paralytic in their own guilt that they have quickly rushed to take positions on the accusatory platform in the court of public opinion. They have already transformed themselves into Judge and Jury in a bid to escape the bench where they know they truly belong. After admitting that “there are several versions” circulating on social media (from which they have selected and embellished the one they like most) the APC scribe then barefacedly goes on to claim that this incident was just “another dastardly ploy by the SLPP and its operatives to kill innocent civilians and inmates including senior members of our (APC) Party”.

Quite apart from the reckless nature of such allegations one would like to ask the APC liars, why would the SLPP go to such length of burning Pademba Road if the intent was “to kill” the three people named in the press statement? Why bother to go through such unsettling steps to kill people that are already firmly in your grip, or the grip of the law? If the intent is “to kill Senior APC leaders” how “senior” are Paolo Conteh and Herbert Williams and Amadu Koita in the APC? Wouldn’t it have been far easier to go after the real Tolongbo Alejos who are not under any custody care?

Sorry I forgot, no one would be ever interested in “killing” the real APC leaders- the Mammy Cuss Alagbas currently heading the party from afar! At least no one IN THE SLPP is remotely interested in doing what the APC do for a living- killing people!

We all know that EVERY SINGLE PRISON BREAK OR ATTEMPTED PRISON BREAK IN SIERRA LEONE HAS BEEN MASTERMINDED BY THE APC. That is just in their lawless nature. Every “break” from independence to January 6 has been engineered by the APC, often leading to massive loss of life!

Of course, it is very easy to guess why the APC is rushing to accusations even before the matter has been properly investigated. It is because THEY KNOW what really happened on the day and on the days leading up to the day. Simple!

My grandpa once told me that “it is normal for any professional

criminal to miss a heartbeat at the sound of a Police Siren but when that sound makes you drop a tear, then there is something much more to your reaction than normal”. The Tolongbos know more than anyone else what is at the heart of Wednesday’s violent incident at Pademba Road. And at some point, the rest of us will know what they know!

And their crocodile tears of a press release bemoans the alleged arrest and detention of the wife of their “dear comrade, Paolo Conteh”. Is Paolo Conteh’s wife above the law? If a serious crime is being investigated that is directly connected to her husband should the police not have the right to take her in for questioning if they should find that necessary? Why didn’t they arrest the wife of Osman Yansanneh? Why didn’t they arrest the uncle of Karamoh Kabba or the cousin of Logus Koroma in connection with this?

I wonder where they got the news that their “comrades are currently being held under very inhumane conditions and the health conditions of some of them have deteriorated significantly.” I wonder how they would know that and yet not know “the whereabouts of our (their) comrades”?

What is even more ominous in all of this is the APC leadership has declared that it has no control over its membership. “We can no longer guarantee our partners that we can restrain our members”.

As pointedly challenging as this line may be I think the Tolongbos should be told two things:

A) Until the leadership of the APC resigns they would be held responsible for acts sanctioned by the party and/or conducted in the name of the party

B) There is a democratically elected government in charge of the nation. It is the responsibility of the government to do EVERYTHING within the fences of legality to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the country, and no amount of veiled threats or orchestrated violence will succeed in undermining our national stability.