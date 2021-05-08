Obituary: The late Haja Iye Lama Bundu

Obituary of a 102-year-old matriarch

Haja Iye Lama Bundu passed away in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Tuesday May 4, 2021.

A matriarch in her hometown Gbinti, Haja Bundu was 102 years old.

She is survived by her sons Abu Bakarr Bundu; Seray Alpha Bundu; Alpha Sulaiman Bundu; The Honourable Ibrahim Rashin Bundu; Abdul Rahman Bundu; Hassan Lama Bundu; and stepsons Alhaji Aruna Bundu; Abass Bundu; stepdaughters Haja Isatu Bundu; Iye Molleh Bundu; Kadiatu Bundu; Haja Adama Bundu; Amie Bundu; Asie Bundu; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren; and great, great grandchildren.

The Late Alusine Lama Bundu, one of Haja Bundu’s sons, predeceased her about 20 years ago.

The late Haja Bundu will be laid to rest in Gbinti, Sierra Leone, on Sunday May 9, 2021.

May Allah grant her eternal peace.

The late Haja Bundu and one of her grandchildren