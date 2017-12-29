Obituary: SAJ Pratt

So sad to announce the death of my maternal grandfather Professor Solomon Athanasius Jolliboy Pratt who just started his 98th year of life a few days ago on his birthday (Christmas Day). He passed away peacefully in hospital this evening here in London. The man nicknamed in his heydays (in the 60s, 70s and 80s) as the DOYEN OF CREOLE POLITICS; the man who was the life-saver of the All Peoples Congress (APC) in so many ways in 1967 and in 1968; the man who AGAIN in 1995 was the life-saver of the APC when he penned down the Legal Preamble that ensured the APC could be re-registered as a continuing political party, has gone home to Heaven.

This was the Giant of a Man who had built several mansions as a successful lawyer and international diplomat prior to entering Politics but who, after he entered Politics, did not build a single new house for himself but instead used his wealth to build schools, clinics, roads and bridges for his Constituents. I will miss his mentorship and political guidance but I have imbibed enough from him to know what to do in my political life.

Rest In Peace Grandpa Solo. I love you so much. I will always be so, so proud of you. Sleep on and take your rest sir. My HERO in Politics!

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden

28th December 2017.