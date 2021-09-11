Obituary: Mrs. Adama Jalloh (nee Kargbo)

OBITUARY

The death is reported of Mrs. Adama Jalloh (nee Kargbo) in Maryland, USA, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Aged 87 years.

She was a former employee of the Sierra Leone Railway and Sierra Leone Police, as well as long-term resident of 9 Jenkins Street, Magazine Cut, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

HUSBAND

The Late Alhaji Mohamed Malal Jalloh-Jamboria of Kamakwie, Sierra Leone

CHILDREN

The Late Professor Chernor M. Jalloh, Esq. in the USA

Mohamed A. Jalloh (USA) former Head of the Economic Planning Dept., Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Board (SLPMB)

Dr. Alpha O. Jalloh in the USA

Professor Alusine Jalloh of Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone

Alhassan Jalloh in the USA

Khadijatu Jalloh in the USA

Mohamed A. Jalloh in Sierra Leone

FATHER

The Late Imam Alhaji Momoh Yalee Kargbo of Sanda Tenraren and Kissy Thunder Hill in Freetown, Sierra Leone

MOTHER

The Late Yainkain Bangura of Sanda Tenraren and 4 Goree Street, Magazine Cut

SISTER

The Late Haja Khadijatu Bangura of Hill Station, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Several grandchildren and great grandchildren in Sierra Leone and abroad

RELATIVES

The Kargbo, Bangura, and Jalloh-Jamboria families in Sierra Leone and overseas

Funeral arrangements will be announced later

May the soul of our beloved Mama Jalloh Rest in Perfect Peace. Amen!