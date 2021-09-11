Obituary: Mrs. Adama Jalloh (nee Kargbo)

OBITUARY
The death is reported of Mrs. Adama Jalloh (nee Kargbo) in Maryland, USA, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Aged 87 years.
She was a former employee of the Sierra Leone Railway and Sierra Leone Police, as well as long-term resident of 9 Jenkins Street, Magazine Cut, Freetown, Sierra Leone.
HUSBAND
The Late Alhaji Mohamed Malal Jalloh-Jamboria of Kamakwie, Sierra Leone
CHILDREN
The Late Professor Chernor M. Jalloh, Esq. in the USA
Mohamed A. Jalloh (USA) former Head of the Economic Planning Dept., Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Board (SLPMB)
Dr. Alpha O. Jalloh in the USA
Professor Alusine Jalloh of Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone
Alhassan Jalloh in the USA
Khadijatu Jalloh in the USA
Mohamed A. Jalloh in Sierra Leone
FATHER
The Late Imam Alhaji Momoh Yalee Kargbo of Sanda Tenraren and Kissy Thunder Hill in Freetown, Sierra Leone
MOTHER
The Late Yainkain Bangura of Sanda Tenraren and 4 Goree Street, Magazine Cut
SISTER
The Late Haja Khadijatu Bangura of Hill Station, Freetown, Sierra Leone
Several grandchildren and great grandchildren in Sierra Leone and abroad
RELATIVES
The Kargbo, Bangura, and Jalloh-Jamboria families in Sierra Leone and overseas
Funeral arrangements will be announced later
May the soul of our beloved Mama Jalloh Rest in Perfect Peace. Amen!
