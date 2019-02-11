Contributed

Obituary

Mamie Isata Sowa, RIP

The year is off to a sad start for the Sowa family of Pujehun District with the news that their iconic doyenne of community service, Mamie Isata Sowa, a teacher, and tireless advocate for women and girls, and for special education has passed away. She died peacefully on Sunday February 3, 2019.

She was born in the royal ruling family of Sowa Chiefdom with maternal roots to Barrie Chiefdom (Potoru) in Pujehun District. Mamie Isata Sowa was a loving mother and grandmother.

Mamie Isata Sowa commonly known as Miss Iso, was a friendly and caring face in the Sierra Leonean community. She worked as a school teacher in Sierra Leone at the Prince of Wales and schools in the USA.

Miss Iso was involved in the politics of her homeland Sierra Leone and ran successfully for positions in the Sierra Leone Peoples Party in North America (SLPPNA) and became the Women’s Leader.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.