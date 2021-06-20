Obituary Announcement: Mrs. Fatmata Magdalene Kamara (Nee) Amara Quinn

It is with very heavy heart that we announce the death of Mrs Fatmata Magdalene Kamara nee Amara Quinn, commonly known as (Aunty Kay). This sad event took place on June 14th 2021 in Freetown. She was the first child of the Late Madam Hawa Lumeh of Number 13 Kanneh Street in Pujehun and one of the spouses of the late Dispenser James Lahai Kamara of Potoru Barri Chiefdom. She is survived by:

Brothers:

Mr. Matthew Foday Mikailu Jah aka MFM Jah, retired senior lecturer at the Kenema Polytechnic and Professor Willie Quinn in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Sisters:

Mrs Angela Sesay in the USA and Haja Muniatu Konneh in Kenema.

Children:

Professor Lawrence Aruna Joseph Kamara, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Principal, Fourah Bah College, Mr. Bartholomew M. Kamara, Proprietor of Em Bee’s Enterprises Hill Station, former Chief Conservator / Director of Forest, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Mr. Kortor Francis Kamara in the USA, Mr. James L. Kamara aka SuperMaadox, Deputy Director-General of National HIV/AIDS Secretariat-SL, Mr. Edward Med Kamara in the USA, Mr. Ambrose Mustapha Kamara in the USA, Madam Mary Rose Kamara in the USA, Ms. Josephine Fatimah Kamara in the USA, Mr. Sheku Syl. Kamara in Potoru, Nurse Fodie Watta Kamara in Freetown, Mrs. Fodie Watta Allie in USA, and Alfred Lamina Kamara in USA.

Cousins:

P.C. Alhaji Issa Kamara Koroma of Perri chiefdom, Mr. J M D Samba in Pujehun, Emmanuel Samba, Jeneba Samba and Mr. Vincent Kamara in UK.

Nephews:

Mr. Joseph Abdul Kamara, former Logistics Director, Catholic Relief Service currently resident in the USA, Mr. Swakata Sannoh at the Division of Aviation in Lungi, Mr. Augustine Navo in the United Kingdom, Chairman Sheikh Suaibu Sowa of the Pujehun District Council, Chairman Kalilu Totangi, and the Regent Chief of Barri Chiefdom-Vandi Seamai Rogers.

Nieces:

Mrs. Fatmata Kpanja Ndonjie, former Head Teacher of St. Edwards Primary School, Fort Street Freetown, Madam Hawa Swarray in Pujehun.

Grand Children include:

Bartholomew Jr. at AHF, Ms. Mahawa, Jebbeh Esq., Nartoma, Ing. Nyakeh in UK, James in USA, Francis Koko USA, Maada Jannie Boima Junior, Gladys in USA, Maada Andrew, Abdul Rahman Bartholomew, James Mukeh in USA, Janeen Mujay in USA, Naffie and Othman Massaquoi in USA, Maggie in USA, Jim, and Terence in United Kingdom.

Close family members include:

H E President Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio and family, Chief Minister Hon. Jacob Jusu Saffa and family, Hon Dr. Francis Mustapha Kaikai, Dr. Julius Sandy Secretary to H E President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Hon Baindu Dassama Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Abu Karim Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and family, The Financial Secretary Mr. Sahr Lahai Jusu of Ministry of Finance. All Ministers and Deputies of Government, Heads and Deputies of MDAs, and all Paramount Chiefs in the Pujehun District, The Ensas, Quinns- Amaras, Lumehs, Quees, Jahs, Totangis, Kaikais, Tunnis, Swarrays, Saffa-Wuya Rogers family, I J Kabba family, Pat Bockarie family, Kamaras of Pendebu, Manowa, Foindu Mamaima, Kenema Kaisamba Terrace, and Felegurma Potoru, Ben Samais, Koromas, Sillahs, Gayes, Massaquois, Somasas, Mattias, Gbondas, Sengehs, Moiwos, Magonas, Wais, Turays, Zorokongs, Fallays, Minahs, Paul Allens, Sannohs, Sheriffs, Soya Bongays, Navos, Kemokais, Abdulai Caulker, Jobson Momoh, Jallohs, Ngakuis, Tuckers, Rogers, Karims, Lansanas, Solomons, Gberies, Sam-Musas, Sambas, Konnehs, Kannehs, Soko-Kamaras, Dassamas, Kabbas, Gembehs, Kallons, DIG-Betty Turay, Mr. Babar Fortune Secretary to the Hon Vice President, George Taylor, Dr. Sam Kugbei. Members of the St. Luke Parish Catholic Church Wilberforce, R C Churches of Pujehun and Potoru and all passed pupils of Mini Mull Primary School Bonthe.

The family regrets any omission of names because you are all important to us.

The detailed funeral arrangements will be announced later. Mourners can please contact the following numbers for more updates:

076-607-425, 076-709-883, 078-353-999, and 076-824-899.

Signed: The Kamara Family