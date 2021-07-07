Obituary Announcement for late Mrs. Fatmata Magdalene Kamara (Nee) Amara-Quinn.

It is with very heavy heart that we announce the death of Mrs. Fatmata Magdalene Kamara nee Amara-Quinn, commonly known as (Aunty Kay). This sad event took place on June 14th 2021 at the 34 Military Hospital, aged 87 years. She was the first child of the Late Madam Hawa Lumeh of Number 13 Kanneh Street in Pujehun and wife of the late Dispenser James Lahai Kamara, commonly known as (Papa JL or Uncle Kay) of Potoru, Barri Chiefdom.

She is survived by:

Brothers: Mr. Matthew Foday Mikailu Jah aka MFM Jah, retired senior lecturer at the Bonumbu Teachers College Kenema, Professor Willie Quinn in Nova Scotia, Canada. Alhaji Amadu Lumeh in Pujehun, Henry Lumeh in Bo.

Sisters: Mrs. Angela Sesay in the US, Haja Miniatu Konneh in Kenema and Veronica Lumeh in Dandabu.

Children at home and abroad:

Professor Lawrence Aruna Joseph Kamara, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Principal, Fourah Bah College; Mr. Bartholomew M. Kamara, Proprietor of Em Bee’s Enterprises Hill Station, former Chief Conservator/Director of Forest, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry; Mr. Kortor Francis Kamara in the United States of America; Mr. James L. Kamara aka SuperMaadox - Deputy Director General, National HIV/AIDS Secretariat; Mr. Edward Mohamed Kamara, Mr. Ambrose Mustapha Kamara, Ms. MaryRose Kamara, Ms. Josephine Fatima Kamara, Mrs. Fodie Watta Allie, and Mr. Alfred Lamina Kamara - all in the United States of America; Mr. Sheku Sylvester Kamara and Nurse Josephine Fodie Watta Kamara in Freetown.

Nieces:

Madam Hawa Swaray in Pujehun; Mrs. Fatmata Kpanja Ndoinje in Freetown; Madam Salamatu Kamara of the HRMO; Mrs. Sallay Gembeh and Sallay Futa Kebbie in Freetown. Fanta Kamara in the US, Esther Totangi and Wokie Minah in Freetown, Madam Watta Kamara in Kenema, Mrs. Mary Iye Sesay nee Kamara in Makeni and Madam Mary Wai in the US.

Nephews:

Mr. Joseph Abdul Kamara, former Logistics Director, Catholic Relief Service currently resident in the USA; Thiaru Kamara, Gaskin Juma Kamara, Kalilu Kamara (1&2), Lamina Kamara, Mr. Swakata Sannoh, Division of Aviation Lungi Airport, Chairman Sheikh Suaibu Sowa, Pujehun District Council; Mr. Augustine Navo in the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sidiqi Wai and the Wai Family; Mr. Abdulai Bum Wai and family, and Chairman Kalilu Totangi and family of the National Council for Civic Education and Development. Tthe Regent Chief of Barri Chiefdom -Vandi Seamai Rogers, Mr. M.B. Kamara and family in Kenema and Mamoud Paul Sandy.

Cousins:

P.C. Alhaji Issa Kamara Koroma of Perri Chiefdom; J.M.D. Samba in Pujehun; Emmanuel Samba; Jeneba Samba; and Vincent Kamara in the UK.

Uncles:

Mr. Francis Gasimu Lumeh in Bo, Sidie and the entire Lumeh families in Gbesseh, Dandabu, Freetown, Liberia, Guinea and abroad.

Aunties:

Haja Hawa Lumeh in Pujehun and Haja Janet Lumeh in Bo

Grand Children:

Bartholomew Jr., Oldman Massaquoi, Mahawa, Maada Jannie Jr., Maada Andrew, Abdul Rahman, Jebbeh Esq, Nartoma, Lucia and Jim in Sierra Leone; Ing. James Nyakeh and Terrence in the UK; David Aruna, James, Francis Koko, James Mukeh, Janeen Janya, Nafi, Othman, Maggie, James Lahai, Fredricka - all in the US. Esther and Jasmine in Belgium,

Great-Grand Children: Jennifer, Jenifa and Barthoshia, Sia, Josnie, Kelehma and David

Daughters-in-law: Tonia, Mbalu, Robin and Lori in the US; Yama, Memuna, Kadie and Fredricka in Freetown.

Close family members:

H.E. President Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio and family; Chief Minister Hon. Jacob Jusu Saffa and family; Mrs. Mamie Kamara in the USA, Hon Dr. S.S. Banya; Hon. Dr. Francis Mustapha Kaikai; Dr. Julius Sandy, Secretary to the President; Hon. Baindu Dassama-Kamara, Minister of Social Welfare; Hon. Mohamed Rado Swarray Minister of Information and Communication; Dr. Abu Karim, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and family, The Financial Secretary, Mr. Sahr Lahai Jusu of Ministry of Finance; Mr. John Oponjo Benjamin and Family, Ministers and Deputies of Government and Heads and Deputies of MDAs from the Pujehun district; and all Paramount Chiefs in the Pujehun District, Alhaji Murtada Sesay and Family; Mr. Mohamed Kallon Chief Executive Officer – SL Road Maintenance Fund; Dr. S.S. Dumbuya-Consultant Surgeon Specialist; Commissioner Joe Belle and family; The Lukulays and Fawundus of Potoru; Ensas; Quinns; Amaras; Lumehs; Quees; Jahs; Totangis; Kaikais; Tunis, Leggs; Kawas; Selim-Mustaphas and Kallons of Potoru; Swarrays, Saffa-Wuya Rogers and family; Madam I. J. Kabba and family; Pat Bockarie and family; the Kamaras of Pendebu; Manowa, Foindu Mamaima, Makeni, Kenema, Felegurma and Potoru; Ben Samais; Koromas; Sillahs; Gayes; Massaquois; OBM Somasa and family; Korjies; Bomahs; Mattias; Gbondas; Paul Sengeh and family; Moiwos; Magonas; Wais; Turays; Zorokongs; Mr. Augustine Fallay and the Fallay family; the Minahs; Paul Allens; Sannohs; Sheriffs; Soya-Bongays; Navos; Kemokais; Abdulai Caulker and family; Alhaji Jobson Momoh and family; Jallohs; Ngakuis; Tuckers; Rogers; Karims; Lansanas, Solomons, Gberies, Sam-Musas, Sambas; Konnehs; Kannehs; Soko-Kamaras; Dassamas; Kabbas; Gembehs; Kallons of Njawei, The ADC to President Julius Maada Bio; DIG- SL Police – Mrs. Betty Turay; Mr. Babar Fortune, Secretary to the Hon. Vice President; Mr. and Mrs. George Taylor; Dr. and Mrs. Sam Kugbei; Haja Hawa Massaquoi commonly known as Hawa Kpamui and the Massaquoi families; The Gondor’s; Larry Bassie and family; Peter Kenah and the Kenah family of Pujehun; Max Bassie and family in Canada and the Archic Fofanah and family of Freetown and Kenema district.

Members of the St. Luke Parish Catholic Church Wilberforce; R C Churches of Pujehun and Potoru; and all past pupils of St. Joseph’s School in Bonthe.

The Ponga Family; The Mobonde Associates and The Hill Staion Club memberships in Freetown. The Director-General and Staff of the National HIV/AIDS Secretariat.

The family wishes to announce that Mrs. Fatmata Madeleine Kamara will be laid to rest in Poturu, Pujehun District on Saturday the 17th of July, 2021.

The body will be laid out at the Virtues Funeral Home Kingtom at 9:00am on Friday, the 16th July 2021, for prayers and departs for Potoru for internment on Saturday the 17th July 2021.

Please call the following numbers for questions relating to the funeral arrangements: 076-607-425, 076-709-883, 078-353-999, and 076-824-899.

Contact Mr. H.M. Korjie on cell number: 033-774-565 for booking of the Bus service to Potoru.

Finally all family members are invited to the raping up meeting on Tuesday, 13th July 2021 at Em Bees Restaurant up at Hill Staion at 5:00pm prompt.

The family regrets any omission of names because you are all important to us.

Signed: The Kamara Family.