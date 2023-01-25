Obituary Announcement: JD Rogers

Obituary Announcement

Family sources have confirmed the death at the Choitrams Hospital in Freetown, of Dr. J D Rogers, today January 25, 2023

Until his death, J D Rogers was the Board Chairman Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and a diligent member of the Sierra Leone People’s Party who served in several capacities including Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development, National Financial Secretary of the Party, Bank Governor, Bank of Sierra Leone etc.

May his soul rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements will be announced after consultations with the family of the deceased.

Signed

Umaru Napoleon Koroma

Secretary General