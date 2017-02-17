From the APC-Canada secretariat, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On behalf of the Chairman, Vice Chairmen, Executives, the Chairman and members of the Advisory Committee, Chapter Presidents, Supporters, Friends and well-wishers of the APC Canada Branch, we wish to convey our profound sympathy to the Assistant Auditor of the APC CANADA BRANCH, Comrade Alhasan Bangura whose mother died Thursday, 16th of February, 2017 in Sierra Leone.

This is one of the saddest experiences anybody can go through especially living far away from home.

We join the family and friends of our comrade in this moment of grief. We ask that Allah grants grace and strength to our Comrade. Be courageous, our friend, as we join you in this challenging period. We beseech you to remain strong. Your mother has found everlasting rest.

APC-Canada Branch.