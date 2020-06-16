NPPA Presents 2018 Annual Public Procurement Assessment Report to President Bio

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Public Procurement Authority, NPPA, Ibrahim Brima Swaray, on Monday presented the 2018 Annual Public Procurement Assessment Report to and updated His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio on the country’s spending analyses.

He disclosed that over the years most of the time leakages in national spending had emanated from procurement activities, adding that upon assumption of office he knew exactly what the government wanted and how to go about it.

The procurement chief also stated that in line with global best practice they, as a regulatory body, were to ensure that Sierra Leone had a thorough spending analysis, adding that they were also mandated to regularly present to Parliament how they had monitored and regulated procurement activities across the country.

“This report has already been tabled in Parliament. It covers how monies were spent in 2018 by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs. We were able to dive into 134 MDAs for 2018. The 2019 process is on-going and we will ensure a detailed report is done. I assure you that year in year out this report is tabled to you and it will be tabled to Parliament. We are the protective arm in the fight against corruption because we prevent incidents from happening,” he said.

In his response, President Bio said that he was delighted to have the report because it was in line with his government’s promise to provide effective and efficient running of state institutions and making sure that monies were properly spent. He commended the NPPA boss and team for their leadership in the New Direction, adding that that was a laudable move.

”I want to encourage you to make sure that due diligence is done and regulations are followed and people’s monies are well spent. The document gives a very clear indication as to where monies have been spent. It also helps in development planning and knowing how to block the leakages that have created so many challenges in this country,” he said.

The institution was established in 2004 to perform oversight functions and advise the Government of Sierra Leone on public procurement management, which is a significant means through which the government meets its development needs, provides physical infrastructure and supplies essential goods and services.

State House Media and Communications Unit