JFK, the man that makes things happen

By Naomi Tom Tee, Freetown

Now with election season fast approaching we may consider some new questions. I raise this issue because of some concerns .

Are we better off than we were before? Many people seem to think and vote primarily on how an issue or proposed policy impact them individually.

Thinking based on self interest is not new in Sierra Leone. Community discussions at elections focused on how positions are taken by politicians and how presidential candidates would impact their families.There are major issues facing our nation but these seemed to have little or no impact on how people will cast their votes. Their focus is how the outcome of the elections will benefit them individually. There is little talk about the common good or even the good of the country.

Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara is not individualistic; he promotes the interests of the people over the needs of individuals. He works with cooperative, collaborative, individuals and would focus ore on what is good for the country. There is a need for him to choose between what is good for the individual and what is good for the larger society. Hon Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara knows working for the good of the society as a whole can benefit individuals in that society.

His concerns are major issues eroding the common good in our country and what he is going to do with these issues .How will he draw people together to work on the common good versus the pandering to individuals or special interest groups? What is his vision of a good society and what measures will he take to make our country more closely aligned to that vision?

What changes would he propose to our political system? He is definitely going to get these right in five years after he is inaugurated in office. Sierra Leoneans can then ask ,Are we better now than we were ten years back? And feel confident that the answer is "YES".

Together we can make things happen.