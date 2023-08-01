NOSLINA Vice-Chair Alpha Jabbie extols and motivates pupils and staff at two high-achieving Sierra Leone schools

By Sampha Kalokoh

Sierra Leone-born Alpha Omar Jabbie, a Senior Management Official at a leading Multinational Telecommunications Company, is Vice Chairman, National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America (NOSLINA).

In recent days he has visited Baana Nursery & Preparatory School in Freetown and the Lamin Bah Academy near Makeni, Northern Province.

Baana Nursery & Preparatory School was founded in 1967 by Mrs. Leyinde Pabs-Garnon (now of sacred memory). Mrs. Pabs-Garnon, a NOSLINA 2012 Entrepreneurial Leadership Awardee, developed Baana School into a centre of attraction for early childhood education in Sierra Leone.

The primary mission of the staff was, and continues to be, the physical, emotional and educational welfare of the children which has led to Baana School attaining, on a yearly basis, 100% success at the NPSE - students entrance exams for Secondary School. Mr. Jabbie, who donated several items, including backpacks, t-shirts, caps, hand-sanitizers, toothpaste and toothbrushes (see photo ), exclaimed, I was blown away by a facility dedicated to nurture children in education!

The NOSLINA Vice-Chair also made a courtesy stop at Lamin Kadie Bah

Academy located at Pate Bana Marank, in the Makeni outskirts, where he

commended the pupils for their focus and dedication to education and called on

them to do more. He donated items to the top 10 students of each class as an

end of year gift to them - in addition, he threw a challenge to other students to

work harder, which could earn them rewards. Among the donated items to the

pupils are books, pens, T-shirts, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and backpacks.

As a way to thank and motivate the teachers for their tremendous job they are

doing, Mr. Jabbie donated tablets to the top three teachers of the school and

encouraged them and other staff members to ensure the children receive the

best education they deserve.

The Lamin Kadie Bah Academy is an academic institution that is owned and

operated by a Sierra Leonean philanthropist, Mr. Lamin Bah and his wife, Madam

Kadiatu Bah - they reside in the United States. The school caters to needy

children around the villages in the Makeni outskirts and is up to date with state of

the art learning equipment.