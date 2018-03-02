NOSLINA statement on 2018 elections in Sierra Leone

The National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North

America (NOSLINA) is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan body

committed to promoting democratic principles and to

ensuring the protection of basic human rights in an up and-coming

Sierra Leone that is striving to implement the principles of good governance.

Consistent with such values, NOSLINA exhorts the National Elections

Commission (NEC) to conduct Elections that are orderly

and violence-free.

Accordingly, as the world watches Sierra Leoneans

exercise their voting rights at the polls on March 7,

2018, NOSLINA urges them to be vigilant and

thoughtful, in order to elect the best candidates for

their country.

May the results represent the will of the people in a

process that is fair and free.

Forward to a brighter Sierra Leone!

Issued by the NOSLINA Board of Directors

Washington, DC

March 1, 2018