Njala University honours late Pro-Chancellor

The Njala University Administration and representatives of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) on Thursday 16th July laid to rest the remains of former Pro-Chancellor, Professor Arthur Abraham at his home town of Daru, Eastern Sierra Leone.

The ceremony was graced by people from all walks of life including Ministers of Government, representatives from the Council of Vice-Chancellor’s and Principals of all higher educational institutions in Sierra Leone, Senior Chief Executives from Government Parastatals and Public Enterprises, Students Associations, Paramount Chiefs and other local rulers in Kailahun District.

The Njala University delegation was led by Mr. Joseph Munda Bindi, Deputy Chairman, Njala University Court accompanied by the Acting Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Osman Sankoh, University Registrar, Dr. Muneer Jalloh, Deputy Vice-Chancellors of Bo and Njala campuses and other senior members of the University.

The Deputy Chairman, Njala University Court while handing over a purse on behalf of Court and the administration recounted that they are saddened as a University to lose their Pro-Chancellor, Professor Arthur Abraham.The late man was very instrumental in the new transformation at Njala University, the Deputy Chairman noted.

Mr. Bindi assured the family that the University has calculated all emoluments due the late man for his service to the university in the last three months.

He consoled the family and assured them that Njala University is closed at the moment due to the COVID-19 and that was why students of the University were not represented at the ceremony.

Chairman Bindi assured them of the University’s support at all times especially when they would be undertaking future ceremonial programs that are related with the death of the old man.

Professor Osman Sankoh (Mallam .O.), while giving a tribute on behalf of Njala University underscored his relationship with the Late Professor Abraham which according to him started far back before they were appointed Pro and Vice Chancellors of Njala University some four months ago.

He told the mourners that they had worked together in several areas of academia including promoting the publication of the works of Sierra Leonean writers.

Mallam .O. continued that when he was appointed as Vice-Chancellor and Principal and also saw the letter of appointment for Professor Abraham as Pro-Chancellor, he rang and broke the news to him that they have both been appointed to serve Njala University as Pro and Vice-Chancellors respectively.

He told me that he was yet to receive his letter of appointment and we agreed that it was a great task lying ahead of us,’’ Mallam .O. stated.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor in a solemn mood disclosed that he had very strong synergy with the late man firmly rooted in the spirit of Fairness, Integrity, Accountability, and Transparency.

He added that they had both ensured in the last four months that their decisions around management of the resources of the institution and other related matters have been firmly rooted in fairness, integrity, accountability, and transparency.

We would spend very odd hours in the night just to discuss both management and administrative challenges confronting Njala University and the way forward, Mallam .O. added.

He disclosed to the family that the Late Professor Abraham had just concluded a visit of all student hostels at Njala University to present a case for their renovation before he returned to Freetown, fell sick and died.

I have just received his report on the hostels’ visitation with very strong recommendations for a complete change of the facilities before his demise on Saturday, the Acting Vice-Chancellor and Principal further noted.

The family and traditional authorities of Jawei Chiefdom, Kailahun District including top politicians from Kailahun District in the likes of John Oponjo Benjamin, John Karimu praised the leadership of Njala University.

They singled out the head of the advance team from Njala University, Professor Bashiru Koroma for his exemplary leadership and contributions in making the necessary arrangements eventually culminating into a very successful and befitting burial ceremony for the late Pro-Chancellor.

Professor Koroma, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Njala Campus, had led a three-man delegation to Daru on Tuesday 14th July 2020.

He had effectively collaborated with the local people and the family members of the late Professor Abraham resulting into a well-organized burial ceremony.

The Minister Technical and Higher Education, Professor Kpakima, Resident Minister East, Andrew Fartomah conveyed sincere condolences from His Excellency the President and presented a purse on behalf of the Government.

Representatives from the Old Bo Boys Association (OBBA) and other dignitaries also made statements at the ceremony hailing the late man for his contribution to the development of the human resource in Sierra Leone.

