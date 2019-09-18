Nexleds, Toronto

About us

Nexleds Limited is considered as one of the fastest growing wholesalers of LED products in Canada with 4 offices across the globe, including the head office Dubai UAE. The company has operations in China (factory), Iraq, UAE ,and Canada.

Founders are equipped with a strong engineering background and staff are well trained, carrying out a passion driven work in developing, designing, and making sleek,efficient and affordable LED products with unique packing thats recognised from far away.

All that and more for our large customer base to maintain their impression of who we are and of course grow and have them grow with us.

For more inform please visit: http://www.nexleds.ca/