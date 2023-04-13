Newsletter from Sierra Leone embassy in Switzerland

The Sierra Leone Embassy and Permanent Mission, Geneva, Switzerland is pleased to publish today the e-version of the Second Edition of its flagship Newsletter.

The newsletter is a periodic medium for reaching out to a larger national audience and to our international partners.

The 34-page magazine focuses on several engagements and activities that were undertaken by the Mission and makes a strong case for the re-election of H.E. President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, the chief architect of our country’s resurgence as an important voice in global affairs. The edition also showcases the work of the First Lady around Human Rights, as well as well a cogent case summarising Sierra Leone’s achievements in this respect by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley, at the 52 Session of Human Rights Council here in Geneva.

Also covered in this edition are Sierra Leone’s Leadership at International Organisation of Migration (IOM), as well as the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Also featured are the Special Delegations of ranking Government of Sierra Leone to Geneva, the Embassy’s Engagement with Sierra Leoneans in Switzerland, the Sierra Leone Foreign Service Academy and Sierra Leone’s active participation at the UN and other International Organizations in 2022, among other things.

The Mission is committed continuing publication of this Newsletter.

Enjoy reading!

Mohamed Sheriff

Information Attachè

Sierra Leone Embassy and Permanent Mission in Geneva, Switzerland +41791756648

m.sheriff@slmge.ch

Note from Editor: Please click on the link below to read the newsletter:

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0?ui=2&ik=3d3d99e545&attid=0.1&permmsgid=msg-a:r-3030085299148693181&th=1877a875df733dc7&view=att&disp=inline&realattid=1877a872771ea41b74d1