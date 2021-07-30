Newfoundland and Labrador: $10 a day childcare

High-quality, affordable child care is a necessity – and at the College of the North Atlantic, we announced that we’ve reached an agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador to make $10 a day child care a reality for families across the province.

This agreement will help parents save hundreds of dollars every month. It will allow more moms to build careers knowing that their kids are in good hands while they’re at work. And it will make sure all kids get the best possible start in life.

For more on today’s agreement and our plan to build a Canada-wide, community-based early learning and child care system, click here: https://bit.ly/2Wr0FBr

Source: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office