New York: Presidents Bio and El-Sisi discuss bilateral relations

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt Monday have met in New York and discussed bilateral cooperation and progress in Africa and the African Union.

On the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and before the high-level General Debate which commences Tuesday 24, President Bio said that the two countries had enjoyed a long relationship, which started before Sierra Leone’s independence on 27 April 1961.

He thanked President El-Sisi and the people of Egypt for being a true friend to the people of Sierra Leone.

“As a sign of gratitude, on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone and on my personal behalf, I invite your Excellency to Sierra Leone. It will be a memorable and historic visit because you will be the first Egyptian President to visit Sierra Leone,” he said.

He also commended President El-Sisi’s exemplary leadership as chair of the African Union and for the strides that he had taken to reposition Africa on the world stage, highlighting, in particular, Africa’s recent expansion of a global reach.

In his response, President El-Sisi accepted the invitation with gratitude and agreed to visit Sierra Leone.

He affirmed his country’s continued support to Sierra Leone, adding that he was particularly very confident in President Bio’s strong commitment to coordinating Africa’s position on reforms at the United Nations Security Council, UNSC. President Bio has been the Chairman of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government, C-10, on the reform of the UNSC since June 2018.

State House Media and Communications Unit