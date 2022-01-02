New Year message by President Bio

National Broadcast on New Year Eve by His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, 31st December 2021.

Fellow citizens:

1. Just over a week ago, I switched on the CLSG interconnection at

Tiloma, bringing sustainable electricity to the regional capitals of Eastern

and Southern Sierra Leone.

2. This year alone, working with partners, we have lit up 23 more

towns and communities in rural Sierra Leone including Masiaka, Foredugu,

Mambolo, Mange, and Rokupr in the north; Moyamba Junction, Taiama,

Sumbuya, Koribondo, and Sulima in the south; and, Gorahun, Boajibu,

Jojoima, Mobai, and Manowa Town in the East. My Government’s 148 MW

energy generation agreement for the Western Area has been ratified by

parliament. We are refurbishing transmission and distribution assets and

lines and planning new investments in the energy sector.

3. Four years on, we have moved from very expensive and dirty

temporary energy fixes to more sustainable and affordable options

including green energy sources. That is progress.

4. In 2021, we completed the 46 km Bo-Bandajuma Road and

substantial work has been done on the Bandajuma to Mano River Union

Road including three bridges. The 36 km Moyamba Junction to Moyamba

Road including 4 major bridges is complete. The 28km Pendembu to

Kailahun Road is near completion. Over a hundred kilometres of city roads

in the north, south, east, and west have been or are being completely

resurfaced. We have done extensive re-gravelling work on 1,800 km of

roads across the country.

5. As a result of my much-derided travels, our friends in the European

Union and World Bank among others have given Sierra Leone grants of

over a hundred million US dollars for the Resilient Urban Sierra Leone

Project and modern bridges that will replace hand-pulled cable-ferries.

6. The highway to Masiaka is completed with tree-lined medians. In a

few months, I will commission a brand new and modern Magbele Bridge

over the Rokel River and a brand new and modern Mabang Bridge over

the Ribbi River. That is what national infrastructural development is. That

is progress.

7. In 2021, we kept millions of children in school, including girls and

children with disabilities. We provided them with free teaching and

learning materials and food in some locations. Radical inclusion is here to

stay.

8. In 2021 we have trained thousands of teachers and education sector

workers, built or renovated over 100 schools and resourced libraries,

updated and reviewed curricula, and, in collaboration with civil society,

international institutions, and development partners used cutting edge

technologies and introduced ground-breaking policies. We continued to

nail our flag on the mast of innovation with a Sierra Leonean, Jeremiah

Thoronka, winning a global prize for technology. As a nation, we have

been recognised for developing effective home-grown, technology-mediated solutions to fight COVID-19 and deliver healthcare.

9. In 2021, we have delivered on our promises to restructure the

governance of tertiary and higher education, resolved the Limkokwing

impasse, rehabilitated infrastructure across all public institutions,

established and improved TVET across the country, and provided greater

access to higher education, especially for women studying STEM

disciplines.

10. Social safety-net schemes are now better structured and more

impactful for vulnerable populations than 5 years ago. We expanded

opportunity for youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

Entrepreneurship and stimulus grants, job-creation, skills training, and

low-interest loans have benefitted women and youth. From youth farms,

youth in fisheries, youth carwashes, and to youth-at-risk training schemes

and start-up kits, we are putting thousands of young people on the path

to empowerment and economic opportunity.

11. 2021 was the year of strengthening the foundation for

transformative change in the health sector even as we battled and

prevailed over three waves of COVID-19 attacks. We expanded primary

healthcare services by increasing Primary Healthcare Units (PHUs) to 1500,

spread throughout the country so that every Sierra Leonean has access

to one within a 5-mile radius.

12. For 2022, we are all focused on improving our pandemic

preparedness and response; enhancing the quality of services delivered

at PHUs through infrastructure and equipment upgrades; improving

quality of staff at the different cadres and making high quality drugs

available in hospital pharmacies; and improving the quality of services at

all the secondary and tertiary hospitals.

13. In 2021, we increased budgetary allocation to the health sector to

11.6 % of GDP. Our international partners such as the Global Fund to

fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, and the World Bank expressed their

confidence in our reforms by increasing their funding support to $157M,

and $78M respectively. With these and additional resources, 2022 will be

an even better year for transforming the healthcare sector, dramatically

reducing maternal mortality, improving infant survival, and expanding

quality physical and mental healthcare to Sierra Leoneans.

14. In 2021, we provided more garbage skips throughout the country

to improve public sanitation, especially in urban centres. We have

increased investment in public safety and disaster management. We have

improved our climate mitigation and adaptation interventions and we

intend to follow through on our green commitments while actively seeking

green investments in our business-friendly ecosystem.

15. In 2021, we made progress toward sustainable food security. We

made a big push to support private sector engagement in the agriculture

sector by establishing 14 mechanisation service centres, making a Le100

billion low-interest agriculture credit facility available for agri-businesses,

providing Le8.2 billion worth of improved rice seeds through an e-voucher

system targeting youth and women, and cultivated over 15,000 hectares

of rice to support food insecure households across the country. As a result

of these interventions, there is a 21% jump in rice production from 2020,

according to an ECOWAS pre-harvest assessment.

16. From job creation for youth and women, competitive financing for

value addition and agribusiness, new tree crop establishments for cocoa

and oil-palm, a National Comprehensive Soil Survey, a National

Mechanisation Policy, a National Irrigation Master Plan, to the Smallholder

Commercialisation and Agribusiness Development Project, we are making

steady progress towards food security and wealth creation in the

agricultural sector.

17. Across Government, we have made significant improvement in

governance and ruling justly. There is more devolution, more engagement

with civil society, and greater citizens’ participation in local governance.

Our much-lauded judicial and justice-sector reforms now mean far greater

access to justice for more Sierra Leoneans than at any time before. We

will soon release the Government White Paper on Constitutional Reforms

that will account for gaps and lacunae in our current constitution. In 2021,

we abolished the death penalty forever and also laid in parliament a

seminal law for gender equality and empowerment.

18. For the control of corruption, the Millennium Challenge Corporation

scores Sierra Leone at an unprecedented 83% this year - up from a failing

49% for the past government – for our effective fight against corruption.

Domestic revenue mobilisation is up, inflation is largely in check,

procurement and other financial processes are better monitored, and

public-sector salaries are paid regularly each month.

19. In 2021, we launched the geodata from the national geophysical

survey, amicably resolved disputes and attracted new investments and

created hundreds of new jobs in the mining sector. As a result of our

policies and our collaboration with our partners, the mines have stayed

open and added more jobs throughout COVID.

20. Reduced telecoms rates and expanded coverage in a more

competitive telecoms sector, increased internet penetration, and

legislative and other reforms in the communications sector have been

truly remarkable in 2021.

21. No journalist is in prison for the practice of journalism; our

cybercrime laws are in accord with international best practices, and the

Sierra Leone Association of Journalists and international bodies have

recognised that media freedoms are at an all-time high. In 2021, Sierra

Leone became the fourth African country to sign the global pledge on

media freedoms and Sierra Leone will further bolster its global reputation

for religious tolerance by signing up to the International Religious

Freedom or Belief Alliance.

22. In 2021, our international profile improved even further with

continental leadership of C-10, consideration for a non-permanent seat on

the UN Security Council, and recognition at several international summits

for investing in education and especially girls’ education, protecting and

promoting women’s rights, and for maintaining and widening win-win

relationships with historical and new partners.

23. In 2021, our Sierra Leone was recognised as the 4th most peaceful

country in Africa. In sports, Sierra Leoneans brought home laurels in

dozens of disciplines. We continued to improve on and invest in sports

and in a few weeks, Sierra Leone will be playing in the African Cup of

Nations after 25 years.

24. As Sierra Leoneans, we have a lot to be proud of. In 2021, we

achieved a lot in spite of the turbulence of these times; in spite of the

unpredictability of the global economy; and in spite of the misinformation-laden rhetoric of bad politicians. Sierra Leone is forging ahead, undeterred

and with purpose. We are determined to keep our nation on the path of

a new direction.

Happy New Year and may God bless Sierra Leone.

