New primary school at Masiaka

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

By Dr. Nanah Fofanah-Sesay, USA.

Let me use the moment to thank the Almighty God for making it possible for the completion of the Hundred and Seventy five Million Leonet three- classroom block at the Kulafai Primary School at Masiaka which was handed over Saturday 18th November 2017.

The project which stsrted in February 2016 was funded by Unisa Deen Kargbo. The Paramount Chief Alhaji Bai Kompa Bomboli II and the people of Koya were all happy. Many sports and other personalities from Freetown attended the ceremony.

As far as the people of Upper Koya are concerned, you are the king whose shoes deserve to walk on red carpet and the finest cotton. Well done, brother UDK. May the symbol of constitutuency 073 make its way into your bosom. Amen, Ameen.

