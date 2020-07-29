New NEC boss subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

The new Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner for the National Electoral Commission, NEC, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh (seen on the left in photo with President Bio), on Tuesday subscribed to the Oath of Office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in accordance with the laws of Sierra Leone.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new NEC boss said that he was deeply humbled and honoured by the opportunity to chair the country’s Electoral Commission, an institution entrusted with the responsibility of preserving the constitutional democracy through the conduct of free and fair elections.

"Your Excellency, I thank you for having faith in my abilities to discharge this vital national duty. I am deeply grateful too to Parliament and other political parties in Parliament for their support for my appointment.

Taking the oath of office

"I am fully aware of the weight of the responsibilities and expectations that I am entrusted with, as Chairman of NEC. I am ready, willing and I have the competence to discharge these responsibilities with professionalism, integrity, and commitment to our country and all its citizens," he said.

New NEC boss Konneh

President Bio used the occasion to congratulate the new NEC boss for his successful approval in Parliament. He also reminded him of how difficult the new role was but noted that he had been meticulously chosen. He assured of his government’s support in helping him accomplish the task ahead.

State House Media and Communications Unit