New international airport in Sierra Leone

Commentary

By Santgie Momoh, Freetown, Sierra Leone

The Freetown International Airport recently commissioned by President Bio is not a terminal as proclaimed by Sierra Leone’s opposition media.

It’s one of the most modern airports in the world, constructed by the Summa company from Turkey. Summa is highly respected around the world and the new airport has been certified as fit for purpose by the internation air transport bodies.

It’s bigger in size than the old airport with its own runways, arrival and departure sections, air traffic control facility with the most modern gadgets, shopping centres, restaurants and so on.

There is a vast difference between an airport and a terminal. Even the names are different.

Watch the exterior and interior of the new airport:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=d-eHJVHZnm0