By President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone

Congratulations Zainab Umu Moseray.

The oath you have taken today comes with a big responsibility. We want credible state institutions for our democracy to thrive. We believe that the days of cavalier answers Like "Go police" are over.

We are confident of credible elections in 2023.

Note from Editor: Here is a video of the ceremony at State House in Freetown today, courtesy of State House Communications Unit:

