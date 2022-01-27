New campaign by Dr. Afua Cooper

For organizations committed to improving racial and ethnic justice in the workplace, learn how an understanding and appreciation of Black history can lead to the fulfillment of equity, diversity, and inclusion (DEI) goals. Companies must put racial and ethnic justice on their agendas and set a strategy to become anti-racist organizations.

An impassioned and informative presentation that puts Black Canadians at the center of the telling of Canadian history by world-renowned author, speaker, scholar, and poet, Dr. Afua Cooper (pictured).

This event is ideal for:

• Corporate boards of directors

• Senior management team offsite presentations

• All hands team meetings

• DEI training launches

• Professional associations & unions

• Universities, school boards, non-profit organizations

Virtual and in-person presentations are offered from January through March 2022.

