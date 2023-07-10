New appointments in Sierra Leone

Dr. David Sengeh - Chief Minister
Mohamed Lamin Tarawally - Attorney General & Justice Minister
Timothy Musa Kabba - Foreign Affairs
Haja Ramatulaye Wurie - Higher Education
Basic Minister - Conrad Sackey
Ibrahim Alpha Sesay - Trade & Industry
Julius Mattai - Mines Minister
Manty Tarawalie - Minister of State, Office of Vice President
Madam Peagie Alghali - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
Umaru Napoleon Koroma - Deputy Minister of Mines & Mineral Resources
Brima Swarray - Commissioner General, NRA
Mrs. Ann Marie Harding - Deputy Commissioner General, NRA
Source: State House, Freetown
Photo: David Sengeh, former Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education now Chief Minister.
