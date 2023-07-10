Salone News

New appointments in Sierra Leone

2 hours ago

Dr. David Sengeh - Chief Minister

Mohamed Lamin Tarawally - Attorney General & Justice Minister

Timothy Musa Kabba - Foreign Affairs

Haja Ramatulaye Wurie - Higher Education

Basic Minister - Conrad Sackey

Ibrahim Alpha Sesay - Trade & Industry

Julius Mattai - Mines Minister

Manty Tarawalie - Minister of State, Office of Vice President

Madam Peagie Alghali - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Umaru Napoleon Koroma - Deputy Minister of Mines & Mineral Resources

Brima Swarray - Commissioner General, NRA

Mrs. Ann Marie Harding - Deputy Commissioner General, NRA

Source: State House, Freetown

Photo: David Sengeh, former Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education now Chief Minister.

