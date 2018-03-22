Sierra Leone: Police orders NEC secretary to report for statement

PV Staff

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Sierra Leone Police force has requested Albert Williams (photo), the National Executive Secretary of the National Electoral Commission to report at their headquarters to make a statement.

The request was made by MB Kamara the Deputy Chief Superintendent who said the request dated March 21, was in regard to what he calls electoral offences.

There has been rising tension between the police and other security agencies with NEC since the first round results were announced on March 7 and things seem to be worsening as the run-off election scheduled for Tuesday March 27 approaches.

Meanwhile Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh, chairman of Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission has complained of police harassment of him and his staff as the country prepares for second round elections next Tuesday March 27.

In a press release issued yesterday Conteh says officers of the Sierra Leone police would walk into NEC offices unauthorized and unannounced which is contrary to the electoral laws of the country.They also interrupt work in NEC offices, he says.