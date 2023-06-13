Salone News

Nahim Khadi passes away

14 June 2023 at 00:50 | 384 views

*Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un

*Nahim Khadi (Born 1948, Freetown) is a former Sierra Leonean international football star and the current president of the Sierra Leone Football Association.*

*He was elected to the position in 2004, after defeating his closest rival, Joseph Samba Kelfala during the 2004 election. He was born to Sierra Leonean-Lebanese parents.*

*Khadi played for Sierra Leone national football team known as the Leone Stars during the sixties and seventies and also turned out for five local clubs including the country’s two biggest and most popular clubs, East End Lions and Mighty Blackpool.*

*Nahim Khadi is also one of the first Sierra Leonean people of full Lebanese origin to represent Sierra Leone at any sport.*

*On the 20th of July 2008 he was re-elected as president of the Sierra Leone Football Association*

*His son is international player Nahim Khadi, Jr.*
