Mysterious writing at Bumbuna Dam

PV Staff

Strange writing has been discovered on some of the rocks near the famous Bumbuna Dam in Bumbuna village, a few miles from Magburaka, the capital of Tonkolili district in the north of Sierra Leone.

US-based Felix Sesay, who was born and bred in the area, told the Patriotic Vanguard that Bumbuna residents were mystified by the writing (photo) which looked like Arabic but were not after close examination by Arabic scholars. Others suggested Egyptian hieroglyphics but nobody could confirm that.

Villagers consequently concluded that only experts can determine the origin and age of the writing.