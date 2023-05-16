Salone News

Congratulations, Rashid Sesay

1 hour ago | 77 views

By Dr. Nanah Fofanah-Sesay, USA

My son Rashid Sesay graduated Monday May 15 from Northern Virginia Community College with a degree in Information Technology. To say I’m grateful to the almighty is an understatement.

More Salone News

Gbanabom Hallowell’s Reinventing Sierra Leone

AFRICANIST PRESS BOOK PUBLISHING Gbanabom Hallowell’s Reinventing Sierra Leone is available at your local Barnes & Noble bookstore in the United (...)

Salone News | 19 seconds ago | 0 views

Congratulations, Rashid Sesay

By Dr. Nanah Fofanah-Sesay, USA My son Rashid Sesay graduated Monday May 15 from Northern Virginia Community College with a degree in Information (...)

Salone News | 1 hour ago | 77 views

Prince Harold Thorpe for PRO, APC-Canada

Prince Harold Thorpe is a young and promising Sierra Leonean-Canadian politician living in Edmonton, Canada. Thorpe has served the Canadian branch of (...)

Salone News | 3 days ago | 527 views

Comments