Commentary

My Every Day Heroes in Education

By David Moinina Sengeh, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education

Meet Tucce Sarah Kollie, Winner of the PresidentBio Presidential National Best Teacher Award 2021 (photo). Ms Kollie graduated in 2011 and joined her school as a volunteer teacher. She was unpaid until March 2019 when we added her to the payroll. Today she joins me @WISE_Tweets Summit to represent Sierra Leone. In fact, she is representing me in the Opening Session because I have a conflict participating on the GPE Board meeting.

Sarah is my hero, not just because she served her school every day for 8 years without being paid as a teacher and caring for thousands of pupils; she did it because she was committed to service and her community. She would visit homes of pupils and ensure the less privileged were also included. After winning the award (which she proudly hangs in her living room), her school asked her to now teach Class 3 because it is a critical transition grade. Be like Sarah. Be a hero!

Photo: Sarah and Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education David Moinina Sengeh.