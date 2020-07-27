Musa Timothy Kabba is new Mines Minister

By Our Correspondent

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has appointed the young technocrat Musa Timothy Kabba (photo) as the new Mines Minister.

He replaces Honourable Rado Yokie, a veteran politician.

Timothy was, until his his appointment Monday, the Director of the Sierra Leone Petroleum Directorate, which has been involved in offshore oil exploration.

The new Deputy Mines Minister is Mrs. Ann Marie Harding, wife of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) National Chairman, Dr. Prince Harding. The SLPP is the country’s ruling party.

A new Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit has also been appointed. He is David Nyamakoro Borbor.