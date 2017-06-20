MUCSL coordinator meets with Manchester United Deputy Head

Contributed

In a bid to complete the ongoing process which will officially register and recognise Manchester United Supporters Club, Sierra Leone (MUSCSL) with its parent body Manchester United Football Club based in Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom, the International Coordinator of MUSCSL recently held a meeting with Michael Leneghan, Assistant Head of Operations, Ticketing and Membership Office, Old Trafford.

Michael has been in constant communication with Barton Cole, Chairman, MUSCSL and Ibrahim Pat-Sowe, International Coordinator, MUSCSL. He’s very much aware of the ongoing work to get recognized as the official supporter’s club. He asked that MUCSL honours his request sent to us which is needed to become official. Here are his instructions:

1. A written/e-mailed portfolio needs to be sent to the Ticketing & Membership Services for my attention. This portfolio must include details of our Committee members, Treasurer, Chairman and Secretary (as mentioned in the MUSC Constitution).

2. A description of our club’s history and why we would like to become an Official Supporters Club.

3. For any application to be considered, details of at least 50 Official Members or Season Ticket Holders must be provided, including MUFC membership numbers. These would have to be Season 2017/18 Members/Season Ticket Holders.

4. Details of meetings and a description of what we can provide to our community if we become an Official Supporters Club.

Michael was very impressed as the Office has been following some of our activities via our social media pages and he also made mention that he will also like to see us set up a website which the club can link to our site for fans worldwide to follow our local activities.

Michael also mentioned that he is happy we are now going through the process of registering fans as One United members because according to what they have on their database, only 2 registered supporters where officially registered with Manchester United in Sierra Leone last season. 😉

Michael promised that upon completion of our registration, he will definitely aim to work with some past and present players of Manchester United, managers and staff to do a welcome to Manchester United Football Club video for MUSCSL which they will share on their social networking sites. He also invited Ibrahim to another meeting by the end of this week after receiving all relevant documentation including all his requested information. This meeting will aim to finalise the registration process just in time to welcome the busy period proper in their working calendar at the club.

Ibrahim Pat-Sowe, International Coordinator, MUSCSL (seen at Man U headquarters in photo above) thanked Michael Leneghan for taking time out to discuss the Sierra Leone supporters club in detail. He expressed the fact that we have had challenges trying to register fans from Sierra Leone to become One United members as the requirement is to have 50+ members as One United Members. On the registration process one challenge noticeably is the address field on the website which doesn’t really accept addresses in Sierra Leone as we don’t use post codes - also payment transaction was an issue using bank cards from Sierra Leone.

Michael was also briefed that they are now registered locally in Sierra Leone as a company limited by guarantee with no shares capital and also under Clubs and Association. These documents will be provided to the club during the registration process. Michael welcomed the news and believes having a point of contact with all the relevant documentation about the club and regular contacts will strengthen the relationship between Manchester United Supporters worldwide and the club as a whole.

Ibrahim advised Michael that, they have been able to find solutions to the many challenges and the names and One United Membership numbers of registered members with Manchester United Supporters Club, Sierra Leone will be sent across via email including all the necessary information requested.

Registered members pack will also be made available to us which the supporters club can request an individual collect for sending onward to Sierra Leone. Michael advised that there is also a One United Membership priced at about £20.00 which he can do for us but this will mean those members do not receive the welcome pack which includes all the Manchester United items such as pens, scarf, key holder, diary, wrist band etc. MUSCSL will also send some images and possibly videos of fans during last season games watching Manchester United at our Headquarters in Sierra Leone.

Ibrahim also pointed out that as the supporters club will grow, so we expect Manchester United to make easy registration process for Supporters in Sierra Leone and also he believes working with the club and partners, the Supporters Club in Sierra Leone will be able to support some local communities.

Michael opened a file for us which he will keep all our documents and after all is complete, he hopes to see some Members of the Supporters Club at Old Trafford in the new season.

A quick tour to the megastore and so far the only kit out for new season is our new black away kit priced at about £55 GBP / $70 USD. Other products including shorts, socks, football boots, caps, mugs etc are also available. Women’s area seemed packed as got variety of ladies fashions in that corner!

The new home kit is expected out by 22nd 23rd July there or there about.

Any other business will be discussed and forwarded via email to the club.