PV Staff

The Wright family in Freetown, Sierra Leone, has announced the passing on March 9, 2023, of the Mrs. Lulu Wright, an educationist who taught French at the former Milton Margai Teachers College and Fourah Bay College, the University of Sierra Leone. She was 94. She later became Head of the department of Modern Language at FBC.

Please click on the link below for more details:

https://www.forevermissed.com/lulu-wright/about