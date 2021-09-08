Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray and co-accused Marion Arouni granted bail

Justice Samuel O.Taylor has today Tuesday 7th September, 2021 granted Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and Marion Aruni who were before the High Court of Sierra Leone on allegations of conspiracy and sexual penetration of a minor (name witheld).

Lead Counsel Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai made his application for bail on behalf of both accused persons, thus adopted all bail applications made by his colleagues on the same matter before the court. Adding, 1st accused is sick and they have received the medical report as ordered by the Judge in September 2020.

E.S Abdulai Esq, adopted the bail application for the 2nd accused. The State Prosecutor Madam Umu Sumaray did object to bail, but Justice Samuel O. Taylor overruled and placed both accused on one hundred million Leones and two sureties each. One of the sureties should have a house in the Western area and they should be ordinary resident in Freetown. The accused should submit their traveling documents to the Master and registrar and the 2nd accused should visit the office of the Master twice in a week.

The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday 13th September 2021.

Editor’s Note: Mohamed Kamaraimba is a politician and Alliance Democratic Party 2018 Presidential candidate. The ADP is one of the small political parties that failed to win a seat in parliament. He was charged to court in August 2020.