Mohamed Bangura arrested and detained

A well-known Sierra Leonean Member of Parliament, Mohamed Bangura (photo) has been arrested and detained at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Freetown.

Unconfirmed information states that another parliamentarian Honourable Abdul Kargbo, has also beeen arrested and detained. Both men are members of the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) political party. The Patriotic Vanguard has not been able to ascertain when exactly they were arrested but they are said to have spent several days at the CID already. Med Kay, an APC youth activist and organiser is also among those said to be in police custody. He was in fact arrested before August 10 and sources say nobody knows where he is being detained.

Sources say family members and the lawyers of Bangura and Kargbo have not been allowed to see or talk to them nor were they told the reason or reasons for their arrest and detention.

However at a press briefing Thursday the police revealed that over 500 people had been arrested in connection with what they called the August 10 insurrection.

The Head of CID Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Peter Gibao Roberts said at the press conference that 506 persons were in their custody as of Wednesday but 133 of them have since been released.

Roberts added that 24 minors were also released and handed over to their parents or guardians.