Sierra Leone: Ministry of Energy responds to Makeni riot

Press Release

The Ministry of Energy is perturbed by reports of violent skirmishes in Makeni (Saturday July 18) over an attempt by authorities to relocate a standby 1.65MW Caterpillar engine from Makeni to Lungi for the supply of electricity to Lungi. The Ministry of Energy roundly condemns this unlawful behavior from some ill-motivated youths in Makeni.

The ministry wishes to make it abundantly clear that Lungi is currently in dire need of electricity ,and with the resumption of flight operations at anytime from now,there would be more compelling need for electricity.The relocation of the standby thermal plant from Makeni to Lungi is therefore only a stop-gap measure for Lungi until such a time when the 3X2 MW Man engines at Lungi were fully repaired.

The ministry would further like to assure all that Government has made concrete arrangements for the quick repairs of the engines, and with the Airport resuming operations ,the expert engineers and the necessary spare parts would arrive in the country for work to start .

The ministry states for the avoidance of doubts that it held consultative meetings with stakeholders in Makeni,including but not limited to the Mayor and her Deputy, the Provincial Secretary North, Representatives of the AIG , Media Groups and Civil Society Groups. The issue of the relocation of the thermal plant was clearly presented and discussed in those stakeholders’ meetings . Government further assured all the stakeholders that despite the relocation ,Makeni would continue to enjoy uninterrupted supply of power from the Shield Wire Arrangement along the 161kv Line from the Bumbuna Hydroelectric Station.

In view of the above , the ministry would like to state its lawful determination to relocate the thermal plant to Lungi in line with the outcome of a series of consultations ,while also assuring the people of Makeni of its commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply for the city .

Once more, the ministry totally condemns the violent protests that erupted in the town and urge the security apparatus to take all necessary steps to restore order, to deal with those responsible for the illegal protests within the confines of the law and to protect state property.

Editor’s Note: Here is the Makeni standby generator arriving at Lungi on Sunday: