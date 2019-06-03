Minister Monsef to participate in Women Deliver 2019 Conference

Advancing gender equality is essential to strengthening the economy and building a healthier, more secure future in Canada and around the world. Canada knows that empowering women and girls is the most effective way to eliminate poverty, build peace and grow our economies.

That is why, as a global champion of gender equality, inclusion and the empowerment of women and girls, Canada is hosting the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, from June 3 to 6, 2019. Women Deliver is the world’s largest conference on the health, rights and well-being of women, adolescent girls and girls.

On Friday May 31 the Honourable Maryam Monsef (photo), Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced her participation in the conference, as well as the pre-conference events and community-led activities in Vancouver. Over the next six days, she will engage with advocates from across Canada and around the world, Indigenous leaders, youth, feminist organizations, and Canadian and international civil society organizations.

This conference will serve as a catalyst to achieve gender equality and address barriers for those most affected, including Indigenous populations, people with disabilities, the LGBTQ2I community, refugees, those living in developing countries and women of colour.

As part of the conference, Minister Monsef will host and participate in the Ministerial Forum from June 3 to 5, bringing together more than 20 ministers from partner countries, Indigenous leaders, and youth. The forum will spark vital conversations and result in commitments to action on advancing gender equality in Canada and around the world.

Minister Monsef will also host a woman’s economic and political leadership meeting with her provincial and territorial counterparts and national Indigenous leaders and representatives on June 7.

“The Women Deliver 2019 Conference is a watershed moment for gender equality in Canada, bringing together thousands of people from across the globe to find solutions to the barriers still faced by women, girls and gender-diverse people everywhere. While we celebrate the progress that has been achieved, we know that there is still much work to do and that, in many places, our hard-fought gains are at risk.

“It is up to each and every one of us to push back against the push back and take concrete actions to advance gender equality. I look forward to continuing to work with governments, businesses, charitable organizations, civil society, and each and every Canadian to leave a post-Women Deliver legacy that will empower women, strengthen families and communities and create lasting change that benefits everyone,.” Minister Moncef said.