Military coups: A quagmire in African democracy

Commentary

By Teddy Foday-Musa

Lisa Maskel Fellow & PhD Candidate, University of Ghana, Legon.

In the annals of African history, the shadow of military coups looms large, posing a formidable challenge to the continent's democratic aspirations. Despite

considerable progress in promoting democratic governance and socio-economic development, the spectre of military intervention in politics remains a persistent threat, hindering the consolidation of stable democratic systems.

Characterized by abrupt and often violent power transitions, military coups have wreaked havoc on the political landscape of numerous African nations. The aftermath of these coups is often marked by political instability, economic downturns, human rights abuses, and a loss of faith in democratic institutions.

Since the beginning of 2020, West Africa and the Sahel region have been confronted with a tumultuous political landscape, marked by recurrent military coups and a continuous struggle for democratic consolidation. In August 2020, a group of Malian colonels led by Assimi Goita deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The coup came after anti-government protests over deteriorating security, contested legislative elections, and corruption allegations.

Similarly, in Chad, after President Idriss Deby was killed on the battlefield while visiting troops fighting rebels in the north, Chad's army took power in April 2021. In Guinea Conakry, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, commander of the Special Forces, deposed President Alpha Conde in September 2021.

Conde had changed the constitution a year before to avoid limits that would have

prevented him from running for a third term, sparking widespread rioting. Also in January 2022 ,the Burkina Faso army deposed President Roch Kabore in January 2022, blaming him for failing to control Islamist militant violence. The most recent coup in Africa was the Niger coup détat, which occurred on July 27, 2023. According to USIP analyst Kamissa Camara, The coup in Niger only deepens the pattern of instability across Africas Sahel and damages what has been a rare process of fairly steady democracy building in the region.

To address this complex issue of coup d’état, we must delve into its historical roots and examine the underlying causes that perpetuate this recurring quagmire. Factors such as weak democratic institutions, rampant political corruption, mismanaged economies, social disparities, and external influences all play their part in creating an environment conducive to coup attempts. The impact of military coups on African democracies is profound. They disrupt the rule of law, undermine civil liberties, and hinder the progression of democratic processes.

Moreover, the consequences of coups extend beyond national borders, as they can fuel regional conflicts and lead to refugee crises, affecting neighbouring countries and straining international relations.

It is imperative for African nations and the global community to work collaboratively in preventing and addressing military coups. By fostering strong democratic institutions, promoting good governance, pursuing inclusive socio-economic development, and discouraging external interference in domestic affairs, African countries can fortify their democratic foundations and build resilience against the quagmire of military coups. Ultimately, only by learning from history and uniting in a

concerted effort can Africa overcome this persistent challenge and pave the way for a future where democratic principles prevail, and the dream of a stable and prosperous Africa can be realized.