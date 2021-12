By President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone

Statistics Sierra Leone will start a two-week electronic enumeration of everyone in the

sovereign territory of Sierra Leone from the 10th to the 23rd of December 2021.

I therefore urge every citizen to participate fully in this exercise.

Note from the Editor:

Click on the link below to find out more about the Mid-term census in Sierra Leone:

https://www.statistics.sl/index.php/census/mid-term-population-census.html